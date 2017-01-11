Tiny Titanium Bottle Openers And The Hottest Kickstarters This Week

TRIX Power Strip

Price: $41

Status: $11,263 of $59,492 goal

Estimated delivery: September 2015

Even in an age of external batteries, the outlet is still king. And while most power strips are bulky and cumbersome, Trix offers a portable solution for all your charging needs. With three outlets and two USB hookups for even more convenient juicing up, it's a streamlined desk buddy you'll never want to be without.



Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. She'll also be your desk buddy. For a price. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.