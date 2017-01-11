Tech

Tiny Titanium Bottle Openers And The Hottest Kickstarters This Week

Published On 03/26/2015
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Pico
iTouch ID

iTouch ID

Price: $129 
Status: $10,347 of $50,910 goal
Estimated delivery: October 2015
Made from laser-cut sapphire glass, iTouch is the smallest USB fingerprint scanner you can buy. It's compatible with both PC and Mac, and takes the place of complicated passwords you'll never remember. Just plug it and scan for the ultimate protection from your security paranoia.

Pico

Pico Micro Bottle Opener

Price: $11
Status: $12,504 of $3,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: June 2015
At just under the size of a quarter, Pico is the tiniest bottle opener you've ever seen. Can a bottle opener ever be adorable? Doesn't matter, this one is. Made with the goal of reducing wasteful overuse of materials, the 100 percent titanium Pico is the keychain companion you'll completely forget is there, in the best way.

Clover

Clover Wallet

Price: $45
Status: $6,459 of $12,000 goal
Estimated delivery: June 2015
You're a mess, constantly searching for your keys or digging through your overstuffed wallet for your ID at the bar. Get it together with Clover, a slim contraption that stores cards and cash on one side, and screws in keys on the other for easy swivel access to everything you need, quickly and easily. Add to that RFID protection and you'll be prepared to ditch your old bulky billfold for good.

Life Hack Posters

Life Hack Posters

Price: Starts at $21
Status: $166 of $2,720 goal
Estimated delivery: June 2015
This thoroughly researched line of posters is designed to give you helpful hacks for everyday activities. Attractively composed with bold graphics and a slew of tips in topics like falling asleep, they may be the most useful piece of art you'll hang in your home.

Trix

TRIX Power Strip

Price: $41
Status: $11,263 of $59,492 goal
Estimated delivery: September 2015
Even in an age of external batteries, the outlet is still king. And while most power strips are bulky and cumbersome, Trix offers a portable solution for all your charging needs. With three outlets and two USB hookups for even more convenient juicing up, it's a streamlined desk buddy you'll never want to be without. 


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. She'll also be your desk buddy. For a price. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

