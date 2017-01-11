Underground Eco-Parks And The Best Kickstarters This Week

The Lowline Lab

Price: TBA

Status: $42,000 of $200,000 goal

Estimated Delivery: 2016

Back in 2012, the Lowline team set out to create a verdant underground park in the 60,000 square foot abandoned trolly terminal under the Lower East Side. Now the project has just launched its latest Kickstarter campaign to help build a “long-term testing exhibition” dubbed the Lowline Lab where they aim to host community events and free workshops, while working on a method to funnel sunlight underground. The promo shots alone promise great things. Definitely check it out.



