The 10 Best Military-Grade iPhone Cases Available

The iPhone is undeniably the most beautiful smartphone ever built. However, it’s also an incredibly fragile piece of hardware. Matter of fact, the amount of money Americans have spent repairing their iPhones surpassed the $6 billion mark...in 2012. Which is why tech experts recommend covering the handset with a military-grade case.

These specialized safeguards are designed to exceed the US Department of Defense’s testing procedures—yes, 'military-grade' is actually is a thing for phone cases—and determine their overall durability against the most severe conditions. Dust, shock, water, and vibration…you get the picture. And the market is loaded with plenty of options. So before falling victim to yet another smashed Retina Display, or worse, #Bendgate, we advise looking over this collection of ultra-rugged cases worth owning.