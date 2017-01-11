10 iPhone Apps Actually Worth Paying For

Fantastical 2

Price: $2.99

For the scatterbrained who need to schedule in every little thing during the day, but don't have the patience to create a ton of calendar events, Fantastical is your digital savior. Its intuitive design is lightyears above Apple’s baked-in calendar app, providing a better and more enjoyable way to see an at-a-glance view of your day/week/month.

Plus, you don’t need to go through a series of steps to set the time, date, and location for something -- it does the work for you when you include the info using natural language. For example, typing out the sentence "Lunch with Bob on Tuesday at 12:30 at Stella’s" automatically pencils in a reminder with all event specifics.