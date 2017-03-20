Lomography cameras are portable nostalgia

If the thought of loading real film into a real camera and washing your hands in real semi-toxic chemicals gets you all excited, then check out Lomography. Born in Vienna, Austria, in the '90s, these cameras are made for a creative, shoot-from-the-hip approach to snapshotting, turning every pic into a visually interesting piece of art. We played around with the cameras, and these are the results. Find your favorite below.
La Sardina 8-Ball Camera - $69
Lomography's namesake is a little Soviet compact camera called the Lomo LC-A. Found by a group of students in Prague in '91, the little camera's vibrant, saturated photos were a hit. The tiny, bare-bones point-and-shoot Sardina 8-Ball captures the LC-A's essence and includes tripod mounts, a small bulb for longer-exposure shots, and a wide-angle lens that's easy to focus.
35mm film for all your Lomography needs.
Use your iPhone and this setup to take digital pics of your Lomo shots.
Fisheye One Woodgrain Camera - $55
Fisheye lenses are perfect for shooting raves, clouds, and those apartment photos that make bathrooms look big enough to fit a couch. Lomography's fisheye camera comes in a variety of stylish casings, ranging from classic wood grain to a modern black/silver. It's fun to play with, too — which is important, since the company's motto is "Don't Think, Just Shoot."
A fisheye viewfinder with brushed metal.
A fisheye viewfinder with that cork look.
Spin this sucker around your head and take 360° pictures.
Diana F+ Instant Camera - $139
This version of the Diana F+ makes Instant physical photos that you'll still love to share, and that your friends will definitely "like." The Diana F+ instant features an oversized, permanently-mounted flash, and it uses Lomography's instant film for quick-printing, pocket-sized snapshots.
Black on black, with two image size options.
A reimagining of the little camera that started it all.
Make art to make art — assemble you own camera.