Here's How To Tell If You've Been Affected By Apple's Largest Account Hack Ever

- Over 225,000 Apple accounts have been affected by the malware in 18 countries, including the US.

- Only accounts tied to jailbroken devices have been affected. If your phone isn't jailbroken, you're safe. If you're unsure whether your phone is jailbroken or not, don't worry -- it's not.

- Even if your device is jailbroken, you need to have downloaded an app from a third-party Cydia repository to be affected. If you haven't done that, you're safe as well.

- If you're still worried about being affected by the hack, head to this Chinese company's site to find out for sure. There is a way to reverse jailbreak your device, so all isn't totally lost.