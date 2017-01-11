Tech

This Is The Highest Quality Camera You Can Attach To A Drone

Published On 04/27/2015
Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera
Blackmagic

As if flying cameras weren't enough to appease our sleek, high-tech tastes, Blackmagic just debuted its Micro Cinema Camera, the world's smallest digital camera designed to be operated wirelessly. Your GoPro never looked so clunky. 

Blackmagic

Constructed with a durable magnesium alloy, the Micro Cinema Camera can fearlessly capture all your action shots from the ground or air. Should you hook it up to a drone, you can send it sky-high and use a model airplane remote control (via expansion port) to snap your shots wirelessly. View 'em all on a live feed located a safe distance away.

Blackmagic Camera Drone
Blackmagic

The Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera combines 1080 HD resolution with 13 stops of dynamic range, as well as the option of interchangeable lenses, letting you elevate your high-action ski shots into Vertical Limit-esque scenes. 

Order it now for July 2015 delivery.  


Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and wishes she could un-see the blood scene from Vertical Limit. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

