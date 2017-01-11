This Is The Highest Quality Camera You Can Attach To A Drone

As if flying cameras weren't enough to appease our sleek, high-tech tastes, Blackmagic just debuted its Micro Cinema Camera, the world's smallest digital camera designed to be operated wirelessly. Your GoPro never looked so clunky.
Constructed with a durable magnesium alloy, the Micro Cinema Camera can fearlessly capture all your action shots from the ground or air. Should you hook it up to a drone, you can send it sky-high and use a model airplane remote control (via expansion port) to snap your shots wirelessly. View 'em all on a live feed located a safe distance away.
The Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera combines 1080 HD resolution with 13 stops of dynamic range, as well as the option of interchangeable lenses, letting you elevate your high-action ski shots into Vertical Limit-esque scenes.
Order it now for July 2015 delivery.
