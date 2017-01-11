This Functional Bracelet Will Also Charge Your iPhone

For such an essential object, your phone charger is never around when you really need it. It's often relegated to dusty bedroom corners, or shoved haphazardly at the bottom of your backpack, putting a damper on your impromptu, on-the-spot charging needs.
Now, you need look no further than your wrist for your power fix: Adapt Technology's new bracelets discretely hide a charger within their locks. So you can be sure a charger is always within arm's reach, wherever you are.
Created by pro skater Nyjah Huston and friends Nathan Groff, Noah James, and Will Nichols, the accessory is a sleek solution to tangly chargers that would otherwise require storage elsewhere. Offered in black, grey, and white, the bracelets can charge and sync both your Lightning and Micro USB devices. If you care at all about your Twitter following, you'll never want to take this accessory off.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and she'll take one in every color, please. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
