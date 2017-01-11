This Functional Bracelet Will Also Charge Your iPhone

For such an essential object, your phone charger is never around when you really need it. It's often relegated to dusty bedroom corners, or shoved haphazardly at the bottom of your backpack, putting a damper on your impromptu, on-the-spot charging needs.

Now, you need look no further than your wrist for your power fix: Adapt Technology's new bracelets discretely hide a charger within their locks. So you can be sure a charger is always within arm's reach, wherever you are.