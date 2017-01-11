Tech

This Bluetooth Speaker Is Far More Rugged Than You Are

It's 2014, so we've all come to expect that our speakers will be wireless and have Bluetooth connectivity and everything else that allows us to blast our music everywhere. But the problem is that life can be messy, rough, and definitely wet, and our speakers just haven't held up. Until now. Braven has just done all of us a huge favor by releasing the BRV-X speaker. While the name might not impress you, this beast of a speaker definitely will. 

Not only is the BRV-X shockproof and durable as hell, but it's waterproof, and I'm not saying that lightly. You can drop this thing in the shallow end and it will keep blasting for 30 minutes before you have to fish it out. We tried to drown a Lana Del Rey song in the sink to no avail. 

With Bluetooth connectivity of up to 33 feet, the BRV-X can play for over 12 hours on a single charge. And if you've ever found yourself in a situation where your portable speaker just didn't have enough oomph to get a party going, Braven has a fix. You can pair two BRV-Xs together, so not only do you get twice the volume, but you get surround sound! Try and find someone else on the beach with a better set-up than that.


Owen Melhado is an intern at Supercompressor. He won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for 8 Mile's iconic song "Lose Yourself," becoming the first rap artist ever to win the award.

