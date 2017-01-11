11 Brilliant Concepts for Apple Watch Apps

The Apple Watch details are officially out of the bag, and the brainstorming can really begin in earnest—even though the watches won't be on any public wrists until 2015. With the convenience of looking down without reaching into a pocket, the small real estate of the screen, and body sensors tracking your movement, there's a lot for prospective designers and developers to take into account.

Curious to see what might be on your wrist in the coming year, we checked Dribbble and found some cool concepts.