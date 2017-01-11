8 Brits who just changed your future

Imogen Heap

The musician who’s also half of Frou Frou and all the best parts of The OC and Garden State soundtracks.

What she invented: “Gestural music wear”, a pair of gloves that allow the wearer’s hand movements to manipulate sound and look like they starred in The Wizard.

Why it will totally change the future: You know how every time you see a DJ, they just fiddle with the knobs on the soundboard and try (and fail) to look cool? Well now they can inject more charisma in their performance. But so can anyone, since the gloves cost only twelve pounds (about twenty bucks). $20 to look like a teen Fred Savage? Yes please.