Charge your iPhone with your MacBook charger

Apple has been touting the advantages of a magnetic computer cable for quite some time now. But while the company certainly sees the value in not pulling the MacBook off the table and onto the cold, hard ground when your friend trips over your charger cable, it doesn't seem so interested in applying this tech to the iPhone. Obviously it's not quite as important to a phone—no one's stringing their three-foot cable that far—but there are distinct advantages in not having an open charge port and Lightning cable setup.

I myself have gone through a few cables and my current one looks like a zebra tail: covered in black electrical tape. Instead of waiting for Apple to apply MagSafe functionality to their phones, Hevo Labs created the nifty Cabin, the battery case and phone dock that lets you charge your iPhone using your magnetic computer charger.