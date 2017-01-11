Tech

Charge Your iPhone With Your MacBook Charger

By Published On 07/23/2014 By Published On 07/23/2014
Charge your iPhone with your MacBook charger
All Photos: Hevo Labs

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Quick, You Can Fly to China For Just $478

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

related

Wendy's Is Brutally Roasting People on Twitter Right Now

Apple has been touting the advantages of a magnetic computer cable for quite some time now. But while the company certainly sees the value in not pulling the MacBook off the table and onto the cold, hard ground when your friend trips over your charger cable, it doesn't seem so interested in applying this tech to the iPhone. Obviously it's not quite as important to a phone—no one's stringing their three-foot cable that far—but there are distinct advantages in not having an open charge port and Lightning cable setup.

I myself have gone through a few cables and my current one looks like a zebra tail: covered in black electrical tape. Instead of waiting for Apple to apply MagSafe functionality to their phones, Hevo Labs created the nifty Cabin, the battery case and phone dock that lets you charge your iPhone using your magnetic computer charger.

Since the iPhone's only physical connectivity comes from its Lightning port, it makes total sense why Apple didn't feel like going with a MagSafe port that doesn't transfer data. But since most people aren't plugging their phone into a computer very often—thanks to WiFi/LTE/Bluetooth—we can see Cabin working well. It makes plugging in a phone in the dark possible, enables use of a MagSafe charger in a pinch, keeps your iPhone's port closed, and saves you from going through four iPhone cords a year.

Related

related

The Nicolas Cage Mona Lisa iPhone Case is Hypnotically Beautiful

related

How To Swear on an iPhone Without Ducking Corrections

related

The Nicolas Cage Mona Lisa iPhone Case is Hypnotically Beautiful
Charge your iPhone with your MacBook charger

Besides the benefits of a magnetic cable, we're pretty smitten by the design, which gives the iPhone more of a MacBook Pro-look than an iPhone-look, with its rounded edges of matte aluminum. With a hole in the bottom, Cabin can still accommodate your headphones, so long as they don't have a right-angle jack.

Charge your iPhone with your MacBook charger

The specifics, if you're a tech head, are competitive with other battery cases. The battery inside the MacBook-inspired unibody aluminum shell holds 2200 mAh, which extends the battery life by around 130 percent, which you shouldn't get used to. Because getting used to longer battery life means you're going to run out.

Charge your iPhone with your MacBook charger

And if you miss the days of the old iPod dock, well, that past can be a new, better present with the Cabin Dock, which takes your iPhone upright.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He has three backup iPhone cables. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
People With More Facebook Friends Live Longer

related

READ MORE
Smart Home Products That Are Actually Worth the Money

related

READ MORE
How to Cleanse Your Browser History With Fire and Blood

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like