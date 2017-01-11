Tech

The New Canon Prints Straight From Instagram

Canon USA

Have a killer Instagram game but hate having to go to the store to print all your best shots? Canon's got you covered. Their newest line of PIXMA printers are optimized so that everything you share can be printed with the press of a button.

Canon USA

The flagship model, the MG7720, has a whole slew of high-tech features, including a full touchscreen user interface system, six individual ink tanks for lab-quality prints, and compatibility with Canon's smartphone app (for iOS or Android). That's how you'll be able to print directly from any Instagram feed, along with just about anywhere else online.

Snag the MG7720 in black, white, gold, or red for $200 and start printing all of your sunsets and food shots so everyone will have to acknowledge them IRL, too. 
  

Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. His Instagram game is strong...but not enough to post here. 

