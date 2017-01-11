Tech

Put Bluetooth Audio In Any Car

By Published On 02/02/2015 By Published On 02/02/2015
Car Bluetooth Adapter
Amazon

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

related

Finally, Someone Made an Edible Poop Emoji

related

These New Pringles Will Make You Think You're Eating Taco Bell

If you drive on a regular basis, chances are you've gone through more cords than an OB/GYN. But even if your car doesn't have Bluetooth, you don't have to spend half your road trip holding the cable to the jack at just the right position so both left and right audio channels come through. You could just give your car the Doosl Bluetooth Receiver.

Related

related

11 Survival Tools You Need To Not Die Alone And Scared

related

This is The Slimmest External Hard Drive Ever Made

related

11 Survival Tools You Need To Not Die Alone And Scared
Car Bluetooth USB Adapter Aux Cable
Amazon

To give your car Bluetooth, simply plug in the $20 device and pair it to your phone. One charge of the Doosl lasts a solid 24 hours, and it'll stay on standby for 800 hours before you need to charge it via microUSB.

Car Audio Bluetooth Adapter
John Robert Sheperd 

If you have something a little more vintage like a classic Porsche or 1996 VW Golf with the bottom rusted out, you might not have an aux cable. Never fear, just string the Doosl together with your cassette adapter or FM transmitter. See? You can teach an old car new tech.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He used to have a 1996 VW Golf with the bottom rusted out. Follow him on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
8 Stress-Busting Apps to Help You Chill the Eff Out
The Download

related

READ MORE
Amazon's 12 Best Last-Minute Gadget Gifts Under $50

related

READ MORE
Ex-Uber Employees Just Revealed Major Abuses With Your Data

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like