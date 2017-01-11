Put Bluetooth Audio In Any Car

If you drive on a regular basis, chances are you've gone through more cords than an OB/GYN. But even if your car doesn't have Bluetooth, you don't have to spend half your road trip holding the cable to the jack at just the right position so both left and right audio channels come through. You could just give your car the Doosl Bluetooth Receiver.
To give your car Bluetooth, simply plug in the $20 device and pair it to your phone. One charge of the Doosl lasts a solid 24 hours, and it'll stay on standby for 800 hours before you need to charge it via microUSB.
If you have something a little more vintage like a classic Porsche or 1996 VW Golf with the bottom rusted out, you might not have an aux cable. Never fear, just string the Doosl together with your cassette adapter or FM transmitter. See? You can teach an old car new tech.
