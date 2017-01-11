Charge your phone with a skateboard

As mobile phones change every year, the chargers are never far behind. Since battery life is constantly taking hit after hit as we grow more and more accustomed to our devices, people have been creating interesting solutions to the charging problem. But in a sea of practicality, one charger rises above—the Chargeboard.
Because it's actually a longboard.
The graduation project of Bjorn van den Hout, a Dutch student in Rotterdam, the Chargeboard has two generators in the rear trucks that generate six volts, which it can in turn regurgitate back to your phone when you hop off.
While you're waiting for your iPhone 4S to charge in the dock (he didn't make it iPhone 5 compatible!), there's a headphone jack so you can listen to some tunes, as well as a USB jack in case your phone is up to date. If a production version makes it to the marketplace, we're hoping for some iPhone 6 compatibility.
However, skating over your phone could be a terrible idea.
