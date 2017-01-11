10 Childhood Movie Gadgets You Wish Were Real

The 1980s and '90s produced a breadth of movies that you repeatedly watched on VHS as a kid and then illegally downloaded again as an adult.

Sure, no one can get enough of those implausible plot lines, nor those the exaggerated personas. But most of all? It was those fantastic gadgets. They filled holiday wish lists from your childhood and would still evoke the same joy if someone gifted you one today. Below are 10 favorites, along with how you might use it today, should you ever meet a generous eccentric billionaire. Hey, stranger things have happened.