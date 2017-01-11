9 classic car Instagrams you need to follow this week

Get ready, guys. Supercompressor heads to the LA Auto Show next week, where top manufacturers are dropping some totally insane updates and a few brand new concepts. (Here are the nine we're most stoked to see.)

But before we brave the automotive future, let's pause to appreciate the past, shall we? For this week's Follow Friday, we pay homage to the classics, the tried and true, the oldies but goodies. If you're not following these accounts, you're blowing it.