The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 12/12/14

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Goat Mug

Price: $25
Status: $137,193 of $25,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: March 2015
You can now drink coffee out of a goat's horn. Well, sort of. True story: goats discovered coffee. They would eat the berries from the plant and then be too wired to sleep at night. Supposedly. Paying homage to coffee's primal origins, this horn-shaped mug's conical design means you won't miss a drop of your joe, since the liquid won't collect at the bottom like a typical mug. The leather sleeve comes off to provide a base, so you can set it on your desk when you're done.

Cobi Smart Bike System

Price: $145
Status: $180,561 of $100,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: June 2015
You may be looking at a revolution in biking. The Cobi system can turn any bike into a smart bike: simply attach your smartphone (Apple and Android!) to the accompanying mount, attach the lights and thumb controller, and download the app. Then you're in business, with a hundred features at your fingertips like turn-by-turn navigation, auto-adjusting lighting, motion-activated alarm, and real-time fitness stats as you pedal. 

Cornelia Ave Beerware

Price: $100-$230
Status: $1,500 of $50,000 goal
Estimated delivery: June 2015
Beer-drinking is a holy activity that deserves care and respect. Here to enhance your imbibing is Cornelia Ave Beerware, an elevated re-imagining of the classic cardboard six pack. Crafted from sustainable dark bamboo, the set is toolbox-inspired and comes with integrated, stackable coasters, a bottle opener, and a 16-glass tasting set, because sharing is caring.

Radix One Slim Wallet

Price: $15
Status: $5,106 of $6,000 goal
Estimated delivery: February 2015
You're no stranger to the scourge of the Costanza wallet. And though slim versions like this have seen a huge rise in popularity, what separates Radix from the pack is a silicone band that won't stretch out like elastic, keeping your goods secure and slim while storing up to 10 cards. Because its injection-molded and easily massed-produced, it's a steal at just $15, including shipping. 

related

Put A Pool In Your Pick-Up Truck
Somabar

Price: $399
Status: $63,577 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: January 2015
A robotic bartender...robotender! This app-paired bar system relies on a collection of re-fillable, sealable pods that store your favorite ingredients. They're interchangeable, allowing you to create over 200 cocktails, each poured in under five seconds at the press of a button. [More...]
 

