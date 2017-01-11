The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 11/21/14

'Sup, Friday...wanna get weird?
The Coffeeboxx
Price: $250
Status: $9,022 of $50,000 goal
Estimated delivery: March 2015
There's no contest for the title of toughest coffee maker on Earth. The Coffeboxx crushes (literally) the competition with its durable, rugged design that lets you take your single-serve cup of joe anywhere you can possibly find an outlet. This beast is water and impact resistant, and with a retractable, tangle-free power cord, it's perfect for camping, construction sites, and monster truck rallies.
Sonic Decanter
Price: $250
Status: $89,387 of $85,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Decant your vino with the sweet, sweet power of...ultrasonic energy? Sure. This device enhances the molecular interactions that typically occur in the aging process to bring out the complexity in taste, aroma, and mouthfeel. Drop in the bottle, add some water to the casing, and press a button. Twenty minutes later, boom, better wine for your discerning palate. Think it works for boxed wine?
Ruche Shelving Unit
Price: $30-$100
Status: $10,621 of $15,000 goal
Estimated delivery: February 2015
The beauty of this hive-inspired shelf system is its inter-locking panels that require absolutely no tools to put it together. Ruche comes in three different sizes (small, medium, large) and both cardboard and aluminum finishes. Its angular design and clean lines make it an eco-friendly and stylish addition to your digs.
Go-Shake
Price: $40 for a 50-pack
Status: $1,214 of $9,200 goal
Estimated delivery: January 2015
Here to solve an incredibly specific problem is Go-Shake. Getting in that protein shake at the gym is crucial, but the powders leave a bitter, congealed residue in reusable water bottles. Go-Shake is a single use, disposable cup made from recycled materials that has a water-seal lid and built-in patented "shaker breaker" to mix in supplements more evenly. Plus, the whole thing is fully compostable. Lift, chug, toss, and repeat.
Pawse Dog Leash
Price: $35
Status: $5,244 of $35,000 goal
Estimated delivery: April 2015
Keep your pooch safe with this clip-on, retractable leash. The lightweight attachment affixes to any dog collar; simply pull the cord and a short, durable cable provides an instant leash in an instant. It's also completely adorab—wait, sorry, got distracted by this adorable dog GIF:
