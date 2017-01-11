Tech

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 11/21/14

By Published On 11/21/2014 By Published On 11/21/2014
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
All Photos: Kickstarter
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

related

This Smooth Man Cutting Steak Is Making the Internet Go Bananas

related

The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments

'Sup, Friday...wanna get weird?

Related

related

The $1.5 Million Whisky Collection

related

10 Onesies To Warm Up Your Winter
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

The $1.5 Million Whisky Collection
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

The Coffeeboxx

Price: $250
Status: $9,022 of $50,000 goal
Estimated delivery: March 2015
There's no contest for the title of toughest coffee maker on Earth. The Coffeboxx crushes (literally) the competition with its durable, rugged design that lets you take your single-serve cup of joe anywhere you can possibly find an outlet. This beast is water and impact resistant, and with a retractable, tangle-free power cord, it's perfect for camping, construction sites, and monster truck rallies. 

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Sonic Decanter

Price: $250
Status: $89,387 of $85,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Decant your vino with the sweet, sweet power of...ultrasonic energy? Sure. This device enhances the molecular interactions that typically occur in the aging process to bring out the complexity in taste, aroma, and mouthfeel. Drop in the bottle, add some water to the casing, and press a button. Twenty minutes later, boom, better wine for your discerning palate. Think it works for boxed wine?

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Ruche Shelving Unit

Price: $30-$100
Status: $10,621 of $15,000 goal
Estimated delivery: February 2015
The beauty of this hive-inspired shelf system is its inter-locking panels that require absolutely no tools to put it together. Ruche comes in three different sizes (small, medium, large) and both cardboard and aluminum finishes. Its angular design and clean lines make it an eco-friendly and stylish addition to your digs.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Go-Shake

Price: $40 for a 50-pack
Status: $1,214 of $9,200 goal
Estimated delivery: January 2015
Here to solve an incredibly specific problem is Go-Shake. Getting in that protein shake at the gym is crucial, but the powders leave a bitter, congealed residue in reusable water bottles. Go-Shake is a single use, disposable cup made from recycled materials that has a water-seal lid and built-in patented "shaker breaker" to mix in supplements more evenly. Plus, the whole thing is fully compostable. Lift, chug, toss, and repeat.

related

10 Onesies To Warm Up Your Winter
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Pawse Dog Leash

Price: $35
Status: $5,244 of $35,000 goal
Estimated delivery: April 2015
Keep your pooch safe with this clip-on, retractable leash. The lightweight attachment affixes to any dog collar; simply pull the cord and a short, durable cable provides an instant leash in an instant. It's also completely adorab—wait, sorry, got distracted by this adorable dog GIF:

 

Ali Drucker is a puppy-loving staff writer for Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 09/26/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
Four Eyes: Kickstarter Cheat Sheet 04/18/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
Mount Magic: The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 05/23/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like