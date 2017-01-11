DARPA Gives Man a New Prosthetic Hand That Can Feel

DARPA, the ridiculous branch of the US Department of Defense that does nothing but invent conspiracy-theory-level gadgets and doodads, has really outdone themselves this time.

The agency revealed via press release that their Revolutionizing Prosthetics program has made a major breakthrough: a 28-year-old unnamed, paralyzed man, "has become the first person to be able to 'feel' physical sensations through a prosthetic hand directly connected to his brain, and even identify which mechanical finger is being gently touched." That's right: truly functional prosthetics are on the way.



The artificial limb can "feel" using neurotechnology, via wires connected to both the man's brain's motor cortex and the prosthetic itself. A series of sensors can relay feelings from the hand, which are then interpreted by the brain -- not unlike a normal functional limb behaves with the nervous system. DARPA breakthroughs have produced prosthetic limbs that can be controlled by "thought," but this is the first time that anything resembling sensation has been achieved.