Tech

OMG: Decorate Your Walls With GIFs

By Published On 09/15/2014 By Published On 09/15/2014
Decorate your walls with GIFs
PicturesNew

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

We can all agree GIFs are pretty much the best thing to hit the Internet since Al Gore invented Netscape eight years ago. How could we get out of bed in the morning without Tina Fey's eye roll, or this duck, who understands Mondays all too well? Clearly, the folks at Canviz are on our level, since they're pioneering the technology to frame animated, looping art and hang it on your wall.

 

Still in prototype phase and set to start production in October, Canviz would connect the high resolution screen with an app on your phone that lets you choose from a library of pre-loaded art, or upload your own. You can select the duration for each loop, which means you can come home to LeVar Burton giving you the thumbs up every day. 

 

But there are practical implications for Canviz, too. You can display traffic reports, weather, and news headlines all on the background of your favorite art. News when you want it, gone when you don't.

Ali Drucker is the editorial assistant for Supercompressor. Her favorite GIF is this one. Tell her yours on Twitter @ali_drucker.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
5 Pieces of Tech That Truly Changed the Game in 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Why Every Self-Respecting iPhone Owner Should Turn on Read Receipts

related

READ MORE
Google’s New Phone Solves Your iPhone’s Two Biggest Problems

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like