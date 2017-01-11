OMG: Decorate Your Walls With GIFs

We can all agree GIFs are pretty much the best thing to hit the Internet since Al Gore invented Netscape eight years ago. How could we get out of bed in the morning without Tina Fey's eye roll, or this duck, who understands Mondays all too well? Clearly, the folks at Canviz are on our level, since they're pioneering the technology to frame animated, looping art and hang it on your wall.

Still in prototype phase and set to start production in October, Canviz would connect the high resolution screen with an app on your phone that lets you choose from a library of pre-loaded art, or upload your own. You can select the duration for each loop, which means you can come home to LeVar Burton giving you the thumbs up every day.