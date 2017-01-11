Detect Smoke/Burglars Using the Infrared iPhone Case

Unless you live a particularly rock ’n roll lifestyle, it’s unlikely you’re going to have any tactical use for the FLIR ONE, unless we’re talking about snuffing out Bambi’s mother (which we discourage, due to sadness).

There are, though, plenty of uses besides the simple cool factor. Like detecting cold air leaking in your apartment; looking to see if there’s a weird warm area behind a wall where a power outlet is overloaded; or locating something in the dark at a campsite. Really, there’re as many uses as you can think up—this thing lets you see the world in a whole different way. As you wait for the pre-order to deliver, check out the simulator and start thinking.