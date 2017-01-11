Detect Smoke/Burglars Using the Infrared iPhone Case

Remember that first time you Googled how much it'd cost to order a thermal, infrared imaging camera so you could track intruders lurking in the night? Remember how appalled you were at the cost? Yeah, we do too. But thanks to the iPhone (what else?), this technology is finally within our economical grasp. Meet the FLIR ONE.
Attaching to your phone like one of those external batteries people often mock, the FLIR ONE brings the powers of thermal imaging to your cellular device. On the back, which also serves as a protective case and provides its own power for two hours of continuous use, there’s a special thermal “Lepton” camera, which sees in infrared light with a 80x60 resolution. Not so good. However, using some science/magic, the FLIR ONE app integrates that picture with its visible light camera, emitting a 160x120 realtime picture, which is probably better than whatever SPECTRE was using.
As FLIR takes pains to remind us, this device does not provide the bearer with x-ray vision, which is disappointing but, if we're being honest, probably a good thing. But it will register the infrared signature of anything within 100 feet of the direction you point it—farther in dry, clear weather.
FLIR systems have been used in a variety of imaging, surveillance, and tactical situations, giving them a hefty credibility. This isn’t a couple of dudes with a Kickstarter and a dream. Of course, being attached to your phone, FLIR can do some extra stuff the military would probably get court-marshaled for: it has full social media sharing capabilities and can take stills and videos in a variety of color palates with or without a temperature readout.
Unless you live a particularly rock ’n roll lifestyle, it’s unlikely you’re going to have any tactical use for the FLIR ONE, unless we’re talking about snuffing out Bambi’s mother (which we discourage, due to sadness).
There are, though, plenty of uses besides the simple cool factor. Like detecting cold air leaking in your apartment; looking to see if there’s a weird warm area behind a wall where a power outlet is overloaded; or locating something in the dark at a campsite. Really, there’re as many uses as you can think up—this thing lets you see the world in a whole different way. As you wait for the pre-order to deliver, check out the simulator and start thinking.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He dreams in thermal imaging and has wanted this technology since the mid-1990s. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.