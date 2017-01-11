Guy Hilariously Sends Girl a Year's Worth of Texts Trying to Get Sunglasses Back

Have you ever had someone walk off with something you really loved? Maybe the "thief" in question was someone you dated then lost touch with, who disappeared from your life with your beloved property? Back in the day, you could kiss that misplaced item (and your long lost love) goodbye. But our with modern technology, from smartphones to social networks, it's almost harder to lose track of someone than it is to find them.

Unless you're this poor guy, Alex, who asked his date Anna to hold his brand new shades for him while out to dinner. She bailed on the date, and, long story short, never responded to the poor guy in his yearlong attempt to have his beloved specs returned to him. For humanity's sake, Alex posted the entire (one-sided) correspondence to Imgur, so we can all learn from the cautionary tale.