7 Devices That Will Murder Us All When They Become Sentient

Forget everything we've ever said about the future. Forget hoverboards, forget time-saving apps, even forget that mammoth iPhone 6+ that's slowly atrophying the muscles in your tiny little baby hands. The future is terrifying. Technology is advancing at an incalculable rate—it's clear that robots are going to take over any day now and we're not even close to ready for the inevitable takeover by machines.

With every aspect of our daily life inundated by wires and lightning-fast processors, the question must be asked: what if our favorite devices become sentient and murder us all?! It's a query that any self-respecting tech-geek wonders whenever a blender doesn't immediately stop when you hit the "off" button, or your iPad plays the Taylor Swift song you were just singing. It's a jungle out there, people; a grey, metallic jungle. Below, seven devices that would obviously turn homicidal if they ever became sentient.