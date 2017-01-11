Drone Collisions Are Making Air Travel Terrifying Again

Snakes, birds, and now, drones, make up the list of reasons why you should never board a plane. Okay, maybe that's a little extreme, but as the Washington Post recently uncovered, almost 700 close calls between drones and airplanes occurred in the U.S. in 2015. How close? One report described a JetBlue flight that flew at an altitude of 500 feet, flanked by a white drone on its left side. Suffice to say, a lot of Twilight Zone-esque fears may be coming to fruition right now.

Though commercial drones (for the most part) are roughly the size of small birds (think seagulls), a mid-air collision with an airplane could cause some serious complications. In the Post article, experts in aviation safety say "that even tiny drones could trigger a disaster by crashing into a propeller or windshield, or getting sucked into a jet engine."