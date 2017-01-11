11 Things Android Wear Smartwatches Can Do That An Apple Watch Can't

Just a year ago, we were introduced to Android Wear and took notice of its promising software. Then came the announcement of the Apple Watch and all momentum shifted towards the Cupertino Clan.

In fact, the hype became so huge, the device was already hailed as the hi-tech timepiece worth strapping onto your wrist even before it launched. But the perception has changed over the past few weeks as sales of the Apple smartwatch have plummeted faster than 50 Cent’s bank account.

Consumers are now showing more interest in Google’s collection of smartwatches. And not just for the cheaper price tag, but for the exclusive and innovative functions only found on Android Wear. Here are 11 of the key features that you won’t find on Apple’s wearable.