Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

TobyRich Dogfighter Gaming Drone

Price: $100+

Status: $63,609 of $110,117 goal

Estimated delivery: December 2015

TobyRich is reimagining the gaming experience by making drones the next best thing in gaming peripherals. Its latest offering puts players in control of a UAV via smartphone or tablet and lets them face off against others in virtual dogfighting competitions. Challenge friends in air races using a digital system stocked with an arsenal of weapons. Or create your own fun by flying the drone around with the attachable joysticks. Choose from one of three planes.



