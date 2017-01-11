Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Only Robinson Crusoe had everything done by Friday.
Wolfe Watches
Price: $190+
Status: $39,104 of $17,300 goal - FUNDED
Estimated delivery: November 2015
Nearly 15 years in the making, Wolfe Watches has gone on to craft a collection of timepieces with high-end detailing from the crown to the face that houses a solid SeaGull movement. It also has a water-proof rating of 10ATM and a screw-down crown so you never sacrifice fashion for function.
Olloclip Studio
Price: $35
Status: $90,724 of $100,00 goal
Estimated delivery: September 2015
Best known for its attachable smartphone lenses, Olloclip is pushing forward with its newest initiative—a mobile case than transforms your iPhone 6 or 6 Plus into a mobile photography studio. The company’s latest safeguard grants better protection than its predecessors, and allows for attachable accessories including a finger grip, microphone, and cold-shoe adapters. Owners can also take advantage of the bundled Kickstand Clip to feed their Netflix addiction when in travel mode.
Undo Laces
Price: $13+
Status: $12,221 of $10,000 goal - FUNDED
Estimated delivery: October 2015
It’s a near impossibility to keep your sneakers laced all day long. Undo Labs has the solution to keeping your kicks intact with a magnetic lock system that secures them in a close loop. And if you have a closet full of Jordans, the tips (better known as aglets) are designed to easily swap out onto a different pair.
TrunkMonkey Portable Bike Carrier
Price: $150
Status: $59,846 of $25,000 goal - FUNDED
Estimated delivery: August 2015
Bikes are cool. Bike racks? Not so much. Packed into a carry case the size of a 2-liter bottle, this portable carrier is the first of its kind. The TrunkMonkey is completely universal and works with all bikes and vehicles. Not to mention it’s totally portable. Basically, it’s an inflatable cushion (a 12V pump fits in the portable pack) that easily buckles onto any car trunk. Pack it up when riding out and conveniently reattach it when saddling up home.
TobyRich Dogfighter Gaming Drone
Price: $100+
Status: $63,609 of $110,117 goal
Estimated delivery: December 2015
TobyRich is reimagining the gaming experience by making drones the next best thing in gaming peripherals. Its latest offering puts players in control of a UAV via smartphone or tablet and lets them face off against others in virtual dogfighting competitions. Challenge friends in air races using a digital system stocked with an arsenal of weapons. Or create your own fun by flying the drone around with the attachable joysticks. Choose from one of three planes.
