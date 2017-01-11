This Is The World's First Braille Smartwatch

Most of us are lucky enough to be able to see our screens clearly; we take it for granted that we can read texts or browse the web on a whim, wherever we are. But what about the visually handicapped, tethered to expensive computer add ons, or readers like Siri, in order to absorb their digital information?
Enter: Dot, world's first braille-enabled smartwatch. It enables smartphone users with visual impairments a simple, affordable mobile solution that hasn't been available, till now.
Using a paired smartphone or other electronic device, the dot smartwatch translates messages into braille, four characters at a time. The smartwatch can be used to communicate Tweets, messages—or entire eBooks. Wearers even have the option of controlling the speed at which the characters change. Design-wise, the watch is sleek with a minimalist charm—unlike other bulky devices for the blind designed purely for functionality and with zero to little consideration for aesthetics. All this tech for the very reasonable price of $300.
And in case you were wondering, yes, it tells time.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
