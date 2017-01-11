This Is The World's First Braille Smartwatch

Most of us are lucky enough to be able to see our screens clearly; we take it for granted that we can read texts or browse the web on a whim, wherever we are. But what about the visually handicapped, tethered to expensive computer add ons, or readers like Siri, in order to absorb their digital information?

Enter: Dot, world's first braille-enabled smartwatch. It enables smartphone users with visual impairments a simple, affordable mobile solution that hasn't been available, till now.