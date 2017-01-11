This iPhone App Only Texts Drake Lyrics And It's Perfect

Since Canada's famed rapping softy made the courageous leap from his wheelchair to the microphone, Drake's been on the tip of everyone's tongue—except for, of course, the one got away.

Banking on the (correctly-assumed) notion that everyone relates to the words flowing from Aubrey Drake Graham's tear-stained mouth and wants to experience them all the time, the introduction of Drizzy couldn't have come at a better time. A keyboard that sends nothing but Drake lyrics—what an age we live in.