This Gadget Turns Your iPhone Into A Pro Photo Studio

Even though constantly having cameras with us on has resulted in tons of pictures being taken, it definitely hasn't given us many we'd call high quality. Here to change the game is the DxO One, an iPhone attachment and app that fits in the palm of your hand and puts your iPhone's camera on steroids.
This genius little gadget connects to your phone directly through its lightning port and is operated through a specialized app. It gives your iPhone 6's camera—which weighs in typically at 8 megapixels—a major boost up to 20.2 megapixels and full DSLR function, including 1080p HD video. Each photo you take is automatically optimized using DxO's advanced image processing, so every shot can be your best.
Like what you see? You'll have to wait until September, but you can preorder the One here for $599.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor.
Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.