World's Smallest Wireless Earbuds Will Cause Hilarious Misunderstandings

Earin is proving that we're rapidly approaching the day where you can't tell that someone's wearing headphones. Dubbing themselves the "world's smallest wireless headphones," Earins are admittedly difficult to see when placed in the ear, resembling a little black hearing-aid or a filthy ear devoid of any kind of personal hygiene. Swapping Bluetooth for cables, these little noogers managed to combine the drivers, receivers, and battery into a tiny little package that will be very cool, if you manage to do the impossible and not lose them.

There are probably a hundred downsides to having the world's tiniest wireless earbuds, but someone went ahead and made them anyway, leaving it up to you on how to figure out solving them. Seriously, imagine the grade-A prime misunderstandings and avoidance tactics that inevitably would arise.