Elon Musk Tells Colbert He Wants To Nuke Mars. Yes, Seriously.

From the moment the appearance was announced, we were looking forward to the opportunity to see the new Late Show host Stephen Colbert interview Elon Musk. Would Stephen keep things grounded in the facts? Would he make it a silly farce? Would the conversation stick to Tesla and cars and their batteries, or would they discuss SpaceX, and Musk's potentially nuclear plan to terraform Mars?
Turns out, the answer to all of those questions was a resounding yes.
As you can see, Stephen finally asked what we've all been wondering: is Elon Musk a super villain? I mean, he was very touchy in some parts of the interview, looking like he'd snap on the host at any moment... but he didn't. And come on. Nuclear weapons on Mars? Sounds just like a super villain. In reality, it would just be 'the quickest way to make Mars' atmosphere hospitable,' but still, it screams Moonraker.
You can check out the full interview through less official channels, and if your interest is piqued about how Musk is planning to colonize Mars within our lifetime (and more on how exactly he would terraform the red planet) check out our step-by-step guide.
As for his status as a super villain? That's for you to decide.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Even if Musk is on the wrong side of the good/bad scale, he wants to be on Team Musk.
