Elon Musk Tells Colbert He Wants To Nuke Mars. Yes, Seriously.

You can check out the full interview through less official channels, and if your interest is piqued about how Musk is planning to colonize Mars within our lifetime (and more on how exactly he would terraform the red planet) check out our step-by-step guide.



As for his status as a super villain? That's for you to decide.



Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Even if Musk is on the wrong side of the good/bad scale, he wants to be on Team Musk.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.