Turn Any Lightbulb Into A Smart Lightbulb

All Photos: emberlight

There're tons of smart lightbulbs out there that can do everything from give you a crazy bed-time light show to play your favorite jams. But while most of them rely on their own system of LEDs, the emberlight actually lets you choose which bulb goes in there.

The only smart lightbulb system that can let you keep your 100-watt incandescent bulbs (you evil Earth-hating ghoul, you), the emberlight's specs have only two pieces of criteria: it has to have standard threading and it must be dimmable. Once everything is plugged in, you can easily configure the emberlight to get on your apartment's WiFi.

Besides the plug-and-play WiFi, the emberlight can use your phone's Bluetooth as a proximity sensor, making the lights come on when you enter the room. It might not be the wildest smart lighting system we've ever seen, but we really dig the simplicity, and it might be just the thing to bring smart lighting to the masses.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He wonders how many people it takes to change an EmberLight. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

