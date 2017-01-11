Tech

Everything You Need To Know About The New Apple Music

By Published On 06/08/2015 By Published On 06/08/2015
New Apple Music
Tech Crunch

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

related

All of the Insane Things Tom Hardy Does on 'Taboo'

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

If you're just looking for the fast facts about Apple Music:
- Apple is launching a streaming music service à la Spotify utilizing its vast music library
- The service includes a new international Beats Radio and Connect, an online community for music artists and fans
- Apple Music launches June 30 for $9.99 a month or $14.99 a month for a family plan with up to six accounts
- Along with iOS, the Android OS will be supported


Not to be outshone by Spotify in the music streaming game, Apple announced the details of its new music service today. Just like Spotify's gala last month, Apple's event was a star-studded celebration of the new service, with appearances by Jimmy Iovine, Trent Reznor, and Drake. They're calling Apple Music the next chapter in music, and we're interested to see exactly what the story holds.


 

Related

related

Google Photos Is The Absolute Best Way To Store All Of Your Photos In The Cloud

related

Everything You Need To Know About The New Spotify

related

Google Photos Is The Absolute Best Way To Store All Of Your Photos In The Cloud
New Apple Music
iMore

Apple CEO Tim Cook set the bar high at the beginning of the presentation when he declared, "Apple Music will change the way you experience music forever." They didn't let up from there, as music industry icon Jimmy Iovine took the stage and outlined the service, which he called "a musical ecosystem. One complete thought around music." 

New Apple Music
Huffington Post

Apple Music will be comprised of three main tiers: the Music aspect of it, or the new streaming service along with the iTunes store that we all know and love; Beats Radio, a new worldwide, 24-hour radio station based in LA, NYC, and London playing music specially selected by elite DJs; and Connect, a specialized service designed to bring artists closer to the public. With Connect, artists—both signed and unsigned—will be given a platform to release music, videos, and more to the general public. Unlike Spotify, it looks like Apple is making a major play here for new artist discovery and development.

New Apple Music
Tech Crunch

They went on to demo the service, and if it works as well in real life as it did on stage, it'll be pretty damn cool. One major feature that will put Apple Music at the head of the streaming pack—along with it being built into every iPhone—is full Siri integration. Nothing like asking your already familiar digital assistant to play your favorite song.

New Apple Music
iMore

Apple Music, along with new versions of iTunes, will launch in 100 countries on June 30. While the updates will be free, Apple is truly stepping up to the plate against Spotify and charging for the streaming service at $9.99 a month. One cool feature: family plans of up to six individual accounts under one bill will be $14.99 a month, so if you have a big family or a good group of friends, jump on that. And yes, the rumors are true: the first three months using the service are free. 

Oh, and Android users? You're invited to the party too. In a rare move, Apple Music will be available on the Android operating system as well, branching out from just the iFamily of products.
 
We're excited to use the service and see how this plays out. Yet again, Apple has given us a reason to stay fully and inextricably connected to our iPhones. We're pretty okay with that. 


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and he's ready for the Streaming Wars.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Apple's New TV App Has One Huge Problem

related

READ MORE
Two TV Ads That Explain Why Apple Kinda Sucks Now

related

READ MORE
Tons of People Are Refusing to Give Up Their Galaxy Note7s

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like