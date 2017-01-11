Everything You Need To Know About The New Apple Music

If you're just looking for the fast facts about Apple Music:

- Apple is launching a streaming music service à la Spotify utilizing its vast music library

- The service includes a new international Beats Radio and Connect, an online community for music artists and fans

- Apple Music launches June 30 for $9.99 a month or $14.99 a month for a family plan with up to six accounts

- Along with iOS, the Android OS will be supported



Not to be outshone by Spotify in the music streaming game, Apple announced the details of its new music service today. Just like Spotify's gala last month, Apple's event was a star-studded celebration of the new service, with appearances by Jimmy Iovine, Trent Reznor, and Drake. They're calling Apple Music the next chapter in music, and we're interested to see exactly what the story holds.