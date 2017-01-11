Everything You Need To Know About The New Spotify

This morning at 11 a.m., Spotify held an exclusive event in New York, which was simulcast on their Periscope app. We watched the whole thing so you wouldn't have to, and so we could tell you all the juicy details of what's to come. It was an hour-long, star-studded affair, with appearances by Ilana and Abbi of Broad City, Tiesto, and a performance by D'Angelo and ?uestlove to cap it off.

There are some pretty cool changes coming to everyone's favorite streaming service. We hope you like running.