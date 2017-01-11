Everything You Need to Know Before Wednesday's Apple Event

Alright, everyone -- we're almost there. On Wednesday, September 9 at 10am PCT in San Francisco, Apple will finally hold its fall keynote event.
We don't know exactly what Tim Cook has up his sleeve, but due to a series of leaks, tips, and the flat out predictability of Apple's now streamlined release process, we have a fairly good idea about what you're going to see. Here's everything you should be expecting from Apple's upcoming product announcements, before the big day.
iPhone 6s/6s Plus
This is what the pomp and circumstance is really all about, as the iPhone has become Apple's calling card (get it?) and one of the most recognizable products on the planet. Nearly every industry expert is expecting an upgraded iPhone, in the form of the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. You can expect these changes from last year's standard model:
- Force Touch Display
- 12 MP rear-facing camera capable of 4K video recording
- 5 MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video recording
- Significantly increased display resolutions
- New A9 processor
- Animated motion home screen
- 2 GB RAM
- New, sturdier aluminum construction
- Slightly less battery capacity (but increased efficiency)
- New Rose Gold color (maybe?)
Apple TV
While it might be the iPhone's show, don't sleep on the Apple TV. After a few years as a basic streaming option, the tabletop entertainment set is expected to undergo a major overhaul this year. You can expect to see:
- Siri support
- A new, motion-sensing remote
- Increased gaming capabilities
- Price increase to $150-$200
- Supported developer kit
- Announcement of subscription TV service
iPad
The biggest mystery of the keynote is whether or not we'll be seeing a brand new iPad. The tablet has taken a back seat to the iPhone and Apple Watch over the past year or so, but if Apple decides to give us a new, improved iPad, we'll definitely be happy. From the rumors around the Interwebs, you might expect to see:
- Larger 12 to 13-inch "iPad Pro" design
- Integrated iOS 9, making the tablet behave more like a computer
- Full-size side-by-side app running capability
- Separate, Apple-made keyboard and stylus
- A9X chip
And you never know what surprises Apple may have planned. Will Tim Cook throw down some new Apple Watch goodies? Will Bono show up and force everyone to download yet another affront to the greatness of The Joshua Tree? The only way to find out is to check out the live stream of the event at 10am PDT (1pm EDT) on September 9th. Or you can check back here to get a full recap, after the Cupertino crew wraps things up tomorrow afternoon.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's ready to finally be done with iPhone 6s leaks... and move on to the 7.
