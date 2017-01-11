Everything You Need to Know Before Wednesday's Apple Event

Alright, everyone -- we're almost there. On Wednesday, September 9 at 10am PCT in San Francisco, Apple will finally hold its fall keynote event.

We don't know exactly what Tim Cook has up his sleeve, but due to a series of leaks, tips, and the flat out predictability of Apple's now streamlined release process, we have a fairly good idea about what you're going to see. Here's everything you should be expecting from Apple's upcoming product announcements, before the big day.