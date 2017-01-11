The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 09/12/14

It's never too early to get your Friday on.
Instagate: Tailgate In A Box
Price: $39
Status: $20,905 of $25,000 goal
Estimated delivery: December 2014
A successful tailgate requires strategic planning and packing, but unless it's to sip a beer or house some BBQ, who in their right mind wants to lift a finger on the sabbath? That's the genius of Instagate, the all-in-one outdoor party pack. It's stocked with a grill, cooler, grilling tools, lighter/opener, pong balls and table, utensils, cups, plates/napkins, condiments, and trash bags so all you need to add is meat and booze. Best of all? It's biodegradable and meant to be tossed when you're done.
F-BOM
Price: $195
Status: $14,366 of $50,000 goal
Estimated delivery: September 2014
There's nothing worse than barreling down the mountain as your ski goggles fog up—except, perhaps, the moment your fog-smeared vision steers you right smack into a tree. These exceptionally engineered versions can save you from that, thanks to their lenses, which boast always-on anti-fog technology, which works like the sort used in the rear window of your car, only it's invisible and silent.
Oivo
Price: $34
Status: $19,925 of $50,000 goal
Estimated delivery: December 2014
Backup phone batteries are a dime a dozen these days, though very few are actually small enough to keep with you all the time. That's what makes the Oivo so clever. It's a tiny dongle that, while not equipped with a battery of its own, recharges your mobile when you toss in a set of good ol' AAs. And when it isn't juicing up your drained device it doubles as a stand.
Live Lids
Price: $79
Status: $5,995 of $50,000 goal
Estimated delivery: November 2014
Okay, so these are admittedly ridiculous. But hey, since Apple's finally hopped on the wearables wagon, we're down to see others branching beyond the wrist. No, these snapback-style caps won't measure or track your athletic prowess and health stats, but they do have their very own tiny LCD display on the front, which can shuffle between 100 customized logos and images. Here's to you, fair weather fans!
Reissue of NYCTA's Graphics Standards Manual
Price: $118
Status: $303,376 of $108,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: February 2015
Typography nerds, this one's for you. The 1970 New York Transit Authority Graphics Standards Manual, which completely changed how New Yorkers travel underground, is being reissued exclusively on Kickstarter. It's both an homage to the beauty of Helvetica and a nod to the painstaking efforts that go into making such a sprawling transportation system less of a disaster. [More...]
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He dreams in Helvetica.