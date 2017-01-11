Fix Every Mistake You've Ever Made On Facebook In Under One Minute

We all have something we wish we could take back—which is one of the major drawbacks of social media, since every single mistake you make is recorded for posterity.

Thankfully, the benevolent Facebook gods provide a lifeline for those of us who aren't so proud of what we've done in the past (at times). Everybody knows the Activity log is there, but hardly anyone knows how to use it your advantage. All you have to do is tap into deepest, darkest recesses of your Log; after it erases all evidence of your reaction to the Great Breakup of 2010, it'll become your best buddy.