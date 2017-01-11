15 Facebook Hacks You Need Right Now

Facebook has become the ultimate addiction of our wired-in generation. Even when it drastically changes its layout and causes mass protest, it doesn't matter. Those who were the first to dissent will subsequently come flocking back to our social media shepherds. It is the new opium of the people. Literally.

But you still have some control over the good ‘Book. From deleting your searches to disabling message-read receipts, here are 15 secrets you can unlock to help save your sanity, one click at a time.