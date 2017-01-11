Bad News: Facebook Adds Read Receipts For Event Invites

When I tested the update with a co-worker today, a checkmark and "Seen" notification indeed showed up next to his name. But no RSVP. Not even a "maybe." So, everyone hates me, and I'll be partying alone tonight.





Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and she feels most loved when she's invited to a Facebook event with 26 invitees or less. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.