Your Facebook Newsfeed Is About To Get Way More Annoying

Kuat

Well, it happened. Mark Zuckerberg held out as long as he could, but even he had to crack eventually.

Facebook just added GIF capability to "Boosted Page" posts, which make up the majority of the company's biggest advertisers—so you can expect regular bursts of looped-motion ads glutting up your newsfeed from here on out. The first two companies to take advantage of the new policy were Wendy's and Kuat (a Brazilian Coca-Cola subsidiary).  

 

via GIPHY

Wendy's ad, featuring one of its salads, coming to life, then disappearing. 

via GIPHY

Kuat's ad, featuring the Nyan Cat meme, in all its multicolored glory.

This should give you a good idea of what's in store for Facebook users once more companies jump on the GIF wagon, for better or worse. Actually...I kind of want a Kuat now.


h/t TechCrunch


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He can't handle all this movement. 

