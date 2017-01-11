Facebook Just Rolled Out Its Own Version Of Siri

Today, Facebook took another step in its mission to take over every single aspect of your day-to-day life when it announced M, a new personal assistant service that will live inside of the Facebook Messenger app. Facebook VP of Messaging Products David Marcus broke the news via--what else--a Facebook post.
"Today we're beginning to test a new service called M. M is a personal digital assistant inside of Messenger that completes tasks and finds information on your behalf. It's powered by artificial intelligence that's trained and supervised by people.
Unlike other AI-based services in the market, M can actually complete tasks on your behalf. It can purchase items, get gifts delivered to your loved ones, book restaurants, travel arrangements, appointments and way more.
This is early in the journey to build M into an at-scale service. But it's an exciting step towards enabling people on Messenger to get things done across a variety of things, so they can get more time to focus on what's important in their lives." - David Marcus, Facebook VP of Messaging Products
Facebook M rolls out in the Bay Area today, with an international release following shortly.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's wondering how long before the first person falls in love with their phone, Her style.
