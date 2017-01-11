Fender Is Making Amps Out of Whiskey Barrels

Whiskey and rock 'n' roll have always gone well together. So well, in fact, that Fender and barrel-reworking company River Drive decided to fuse the two in the 80 Proof Blues Junior amplifiers.
Made entirely out of reclaimed whiskey barrel wood, each limited edition unit provides 15 watts of all-tube power, reverb, and an upgraded Jensen P12Q 12-inch speaker. To go with the 80 proof whiskey-aged wood, amps are exquisitely accented with a leather handle and a brass control plate and knob.
Though the Fenders Custom Shop is keeping additional details under wraps, we hear just 100 of 'em will be released, and will retail for $1,900.
