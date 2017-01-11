Here's What Elon Musk's First Manned Spacecraft Looks Like

Elon Musk is not someone to sleep on. Rather than allowing himself to be outdone by Stephen Colbert insinuating his long-term plan to colonize Mars casts him as a supervillain (I mean, once you bring up nuclear weapons, some level of nefariousness is automatically involved),

Musk and his commercial spaceflight company SpaceX dropped some brand new images yesterday. It's a first look at the interior of the Crew Dragon, SpaceX's first manned spacecraft, which will be ferrying NASA astronauts to the ISS by 2017. From what we're seeing, the Crew Dragon -- which could also be the first viable commercial spacecraft -- looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi blockbuster.