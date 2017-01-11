Tech

This Portable Boombox Is Equipped With An HD Projector

flicks boombox with built in projector
Flicks

While we're still a few months away from proper outdoor movie season, there's no harm in planning ahead. Making it easier than ever to take your TV with you, the ingenious new Flicks wireless boombox/HD LED projector combo, which its developers describe quite aptly as a "mobile party powerhouse". 

Nearing its crowdfunding goal on Indiegogo, the toaster-sized rechargeable and Bluetooth-enabled device resembles a single Sonos speaker, and packs a good deal of audio power to match with two full-range speakers and subwoofer. Hidden on its backside is the LED-lit widescreen projector, which thanks to an Ultra Throw lens is capable of projecting a 100-inch screen at a surface just eight feet away.

You can stream content (audio, video or both) from nearly a grab bag of devices, since it's decked out with inputs for HDMI, micro USB, and USB charging ports to plug in your Roku or Chromecast. And should anyone interrupt your viewing with a phone call, it's conveniently equipped with a speakerphone feature to pause and answer.

flicks portable boombox projector
Flicks

So how long can you kick back and catch a flick without a recharge? The standard model promises four hours of movie playback or 28 hours of music on a single charge, but the beastlier Range version doubles that lifespan, because how dare you be interrupted while binge-watching Naked and Afraid in your backyard, potentially naked and probably afraid. 


Joe McGauley is a senior editor and mobile party powerhouse at Supercompressor.

