This Mountable Drone Is The Bike Of The Future

The guys at Bay Zoltan Nonprofit Ltd. (the largest applied research institute network in Hungary) never turn down a challenge, and bike-powered flight is no exception. Conceived in 2014, Flike is an all-electric, mountable drone—the summation of 21st-century engineering and electronics—and it just might be the bike of the future.
Powered by lithium polymer batteries, Flike can hover for 15 to 20 minutes on six fixed-pitch, carbon composite rotors driven by individual electric disc motors.
Like any helicopter, Flike can roll, spin, climb, turn, and dive. And if you were hesitant about its safety: its latitude and lateral positioning is fully controllable through its flight management computer.
Though Flike has yet to be commercialized, it recently completed its first manned flight and is now awaiting further investor support.
