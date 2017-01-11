Tech

Forget Red and Blue Pills. This Pill Turns You Into A Human Password.

pills
iStock

In the world of The Matrix, you take the blue pill and the story ends. You take the red pill to see how deep the rabbit hole goes. Now, in our increasingly Matrix-like real world, you take Motorola's "authentication vitamin" and become a human password. After you swallow the pill and it interacts with your gastric juices, it transmits an 18-bit signal that can unlock your devices through your body as long as the pill is in your system. Now you can have password superpowers and make your phone's finicky fingerprint password a thing of the past.

