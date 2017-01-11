10 Failed Gadgets That Were Before Their Time

3. Microsoft Zune

I won’t go on a mini-rant about how much better the Zune was than the iPod, in part because it’s not April Fool's Day, but really because it has been done. We do acknowledge, however, that the MP3 player was not as lame as people made it out be. A device that allows you to download as many songs as possible and keep them for a month with a subscription-based plan sounds very 2015, given the amount of companies we currently pay on a monthly basis in exchange for music, shows, and other content. It also beat the iPod Classic in a CNET Prizefight...but that was the Zune’s only monumental victory.