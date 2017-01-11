5 Game-Changing New Car Technologies

Over the years, cars have evolved from impractical toys to an absolutely vital staple of everyday life. That evolution never stopped, and these are just a few of the emerging techs and new apps that will almost definitely change the way you interact with your car in the coming years.
1. Road Trip Weather Planner
Availability: In beta now
The National Weather Service just rolled out a preview version of their Enhanced Data Display and it's essentially a road trip weather map. You enter your starting and ending points, and it not only plots your route like Google, it calculates what time you arrive at each point along the route, and shows what the weather conditions will be like for every step of the journey when you get there. It even shows anticipated traffic slowdowns and road closures due to the kind of weather you really shouldn't be road tripping in.
2. Automatic Trailer Parking App
Availability: The tech is ready now, but it'll be a couple years
Industry giants Bosch and ZF (they make your steering rack and transmission, most likely) have teamed up to make this awesome Android-based (for now) app that hooks up to your car's systems, and puts your trailer wherever you need it to go. All those awful U-Haul adventures are very nearly obsolete.
3. Europe's Anti-Red Light App
Availability: Several years/not nearly soon enough
The Compass4D program is an ongoing European traffic project focused on intersections, but the fact that it's adorably buried under the heading "Energy Efficient Intersections" is a little tidbit on an already-in-testing app. It's hooked up to the traffic light system, and it can recognize when a red light makes no sense, so it can change a red to a green. It's really for emergency vehicles and large trucks, but still, that traffic signal alchemy you always dreamed of is real, and will actually be here some day.
4. The Transparent Cockpit
Availability: Closer than you'd think
Yep. You're looking at an invisible car...kind of. A group of media design professors in Japan have been working on a way to essentially sidestep the laws of physics and create what they've called a transparent cockpit. Cameras on the outside of the car are paired to crazy advanced projectors on the inside which create the illusion that you're looking through the body work. It's not just a parlor trick; the idea is that you will eventually see things like a kid or a dog that you wouldn't otherwise notice.
5. Luxe's Valet Paging App
Availability: In San Francisco, coming soon elsewhere
LuxeValet's different than all those parking space finders and even the valet finder apps. You tell Luxe where you'll be, and they'll send a valet scooting over to meet you (literally, on a scooter). They'll park your car, then meet you wherever you need to be picked up. They can even wash your car or top it off with gas for you if you want.
