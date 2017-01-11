The Top 12 Reaction GIFs, Curated by The People Who Know Them Best

Everyone knows a well-timed reaction GIF can make or break a virtual conversation, conveying complex emotion and hilarity in a way words simply cannot. But which are the BEST? We tapped the GIF experts (GIFperts?) at Giphy to create a master list to help you better express all those feels.

Behold: The 12 best reaction GIFs. Use them wisely and at your own risk.

Happy

Zach Galifianakis in The Campaign



Giphy: You know that term "unbridled joy"? This is it, in an unending loop. This is one of our most popular GIFs ever, and I think it's because it represents a pinnacle of happiness that no human being has ever actually reached.

